Boy Scouts may be the answer to helping parents get their sons out of the house
Leander PD hosts self-defense class

Working with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Leander Police Department officers have been hosting self-defense classes for women ages 18 and older.

Should communities and neighborhoods be annexed into cities by a public vote?

Following a new law passed by the Texas Lege this summer, cities will have to put annexation plans up for a vote by the territory’s residents before the annexation can move ahead. Do you agree that communities and neighborhoods should be annexed with a vote?

Citizens, government agencies continue hurricane recovery work

Help-is-on-the-way announcements from the governor’s office came last week as residents of hard-hit counties of the state labored to pull themselves out the watery mire and windblown nightmare of Hurricane Harvey.

Mayfield, Oklahoma hold on against surprising Baylor squad

Mary Hardin-Baylor topples Texas Lutheran

The number of the night was 18 for Mary Hardin-Baylor. Not only did the nation’s top squad earn its 18th straight victorym, the Crusaders also notched their 18th straight win over Texas …

Kevin Morby croons and moves at Mohawk

Q&A: Kevin Morby

“Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” concert planned to aid hurricane relief

ACL offering discounts for students and military members

Keep on Truckin’: Dead & Company are coming to Austin Dec. 2
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY launches this weekend
This Week's TV Best Bets

American Assassin - Revenge Or Patriotism?

More LISD students earning IB diplomas, passing scores

Leander High School’s Class of 2017 earned a record high of International Baccalaureate diplomas, school officials said.

Elected to represent

We believe strongly that elected officials should be responsive to all of their constituents, regardless of party affiliation and regardless of voting history.

Bathroom bill is bad for Texas, officials, readers say

Texas House members have the chance to save open government

We see them trollin’, they hatin’

The age of ‘easily offended’

    • Don Roberts is Dining with God

      By any definition, Don Roberts lived a successful life. He loved God. He loved his family, friends, and former students.

    • The Horse Whisperer and Ice Cream

      Lucy, Emily, and I were driving to Mimi’s house and talking about who knows what. I’m sure it was something I was doing wrong. You know, …

    • Christianity vs. White Supremacy

      Earlier this week, Rev. Joseph C. Parker Jr. of David Chapel Baptist Church in Austin, addressed the Charlottesville alt-right rally and the …

    • Austin isn’t Washington D.C.

      Since I entered public service in 2009, first as a member of the Cedar Park City Council and now as a state representative, I’ve met thousands …

    • Fruitful Family and Friends

      I’m always up to trying new things. A couple of weeks ago, I tried figs. I even climbed a ladder, fought with bees, and picked them—figs, …

